Ohio announces record $5 billion returned to employers

The checks should be in employers' hands by the end of the month, said Stephanie McCloud, BWC administrator. She said that despite the nearly $8 billion in dividend payments this year, the fund remains strong and in fact brought in an additional $1 billion in investment this summer.

Wednesday's dividend announcement follows the approval earlier this week of about $420 million in federal pandemic aid going to small businesses, colleges and universities, restaurants and bars, nonprofits and arts groups, among others.

Coronavirus cases are spiking in the state, with 82 of Ohio's 88 counties now considered high incident locations. On Wednesday, the Ohio Health Department reported 2,607 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, the latest streak of daily tallies above 2,500. The state also has a record 1,536 people hospitalized with COVID-19. To date, the state has reported more than 205,000 confirmed and probable cases, including 5,256 deaths.