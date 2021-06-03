Ohio-based electronics recycler opens in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An electronics recycler has opened in West Virginia and plans to hire up to 20 employees, the Charleston Area Alliance said.
Infinite Electronics Recycling is based in Wintersville, Ohio. The company opened its facility in downtown Charleston recently and already has two employees, the alliance said.
“Their services fulfill a need in the community, and I look forward to connecting their team with local businesses,” said Victoria Russo, the alliance's new markets consultant.