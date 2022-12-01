dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio beats Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44

news
1 hour ago
Led by AJ Brown's 18 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars 113-44 on Wednesday night

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — AJ Brown scored 18 points as Ohio beat Cincinnati-Clermont 113-44 on Wednesday night.

Brown shot 7 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (4-3). Elmore James scored 16 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. AJ Clayton shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Morris Duffy finished with nine points for the Cougars. Cincinnati-Clermont also got seven points from Joel Iles. Marlin Lyons also had five points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
2
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...
3
Jury deliberates in Pike Co. murder trial of George Wagner IV: What was...
4
Warren County Theatre Project puts twist on ‘The Nutcracker’ at The...
5
Expansion: Cincinnati State partners with Miami University, Butler Tech...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top