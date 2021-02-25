Ohio bill toughening welfare program eligibility criticized

Beefed up monitoring of changes in food stamp recipients’ income would be required along with photos on state food stamp cards, called EBT cards, under legislation proposed by Sen. Tim Schaffer, a Lancaster Republican.

Schaffer also advocates adding some work requirements for recipients of Medicaid, the joint state-federal health care program for poor children and families. The goal is to avoid fraud and make sure benefits are going to deserving people, said Schaffer, a long-time proponent of such requirements.