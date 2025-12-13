Breaking: 4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Ohio Bobcats play the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

The Ohio Bobcats take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
news
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
X

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (10-1) vs. Ohio Bobcats (3-6)

Cleveland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Ohio square off at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bobcats have a 3-6 record in non-conference games. Ohio has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bonnies are 10-1 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Ohio averages 73.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 67.0 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 50.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Frank Mitchell is averaging 15.3 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Bonnies. Darryl Simmons II is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former New Miami auxiliary cop arraigned on felony charges
2
Third suspect indicted in case of pregnant woman found in container
3
Man accused of killing Middletown man in 2023 crash apprehended by US...
4
Butler County Jail medical costs surge past $746K in 2025 — up $214K in...
5
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...