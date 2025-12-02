Ohio Bobcats take on the Maine Black Bears on 5-game slide

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio aims to end its five-game skid when the Bobcats play Maine.

The Bobcats are 1-2 in home games. Ohio is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Black Bears have gone 0-5 away from home. Maine allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

Ohio scores 71.1 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.1 Maine gives up. Maine's 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Ajay Sheldon is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

TJ Biel is averaging 12.7 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 8.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.