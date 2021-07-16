dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio car dealer Moreno top GOP fundraiser in US Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland car dealer Bernie Moreno outraised the rest of the crowded Republican field vying for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio last quarter, pulling in more than all but the best known Democratic contender, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

Moreno, a first-time candidate running on an anti-socialist platform, raised $2.24 million for the quarter ending June 30, according to federal campaign finance filings this week.

That compared to $1.14 million for former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, just under $976,000 for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel and almost $533,000 for Cleveland businessperson Mike Gibbons.

Contributions raised don't give the whole financial picture, though.

Three-time Senate contender Mandel reports more than $5 million on hand, compared to Moreno's $1.64 million. Gibbons has a whopping $5.86 million on hand, but most of that is the self-funder's own money. Timken reports about $2.14 million in the bank, with a $1 million personal loan to repay.

Ryan reported raising $3.1 million, which included a transfer of over $1 million from his congressional account.

