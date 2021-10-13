dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio community challenges US Census, retains city status

news
24 minutes ago
An Ohio community has succesfuly challenged the results of the 2020 U.S. Census and managed to retain its status of a city

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A southeastern Ohio community has succesfuly challenged the results of the 2020 U.S. Census and managed to retain its status of a city.

The recent census found that Nelsonville had last 780 people since 2010 and there were 4,612 residents in the Athens County community. Under Ohio law, communities with fewer than 5,000 residents are considered a village instead of a city.

The City Council did not want to be downsized and used a 1953 state law to mount a recount.

City Auditor Taylor Sappington appointed five enumerators and volunteers canvassed the town to count heads. They even held a community dinner last week to verify residents over ham and potatoes.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose' on Tuesday certified Nelsonville has 5,373 residents and is indeed a city.

In Other News
1
Layoffs continue the combining of 7-Eleven and Speedway at headquarters
2
Experts: If you spy a spotted lanternfly in southwest Ohio, kill it
3
What happened with Josh Mandel at the Lakota school board meeting...
4
Human remains pulled from creek near I-70, Springfield police call...
5
Miami University recognizes Miami Tribe members removed from homes 175...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top