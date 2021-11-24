dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio county seeks to settle suit over female inmate photos

news
Updated 50 minutes ago
An Ohio county is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit over photographs taken of intimate tattoos of up to 682 female jail detainees for $2.5 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county is seeking to settle a federal lawsuit over photographs taken of intimate tattoos of up to 682 female detainees for $2.5 million.

Franklin County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to the settlement, which must be approved by a federal judge.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2013 on behalf of women who were arrested for minor offenses between May 23, 2011 and April 30, 2014. Photos were taken of their tattoos on or near their intimate body parts when they were booked into the county jail.

The jail stopped the practice in April 2014.

Each woman is estimated to receive $2,735 under the plan. A third of the settlement would cover attorney fees, costs and expenses.

According to documents, the settlement does not include men, detainees charged with felonies or those who had tattoos photographed that were not in an intimate area.

Under terms of the settlement, the county would admit no wrongdoing. The sheriff's office would be required to destroy the photos and cease taking intimate tattoo pictures of misdemeanor detainees.

In Other News
1
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
2
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
3
Dorm evacuated after Miami student’s carbon monoxide detector sounds
4
When to shop this week’s Black Friday sales for the best deals
5
Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught many grade levels
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top