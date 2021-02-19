Ohio couple tied to militia group charged in Capitol breach

To date, federal charges have been filed in more than 200 cases involving the attack by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump, including many with ties to far right groups like the Oath Keepers.

Sandra and Bennie Parker were both dressed in camouflaged combat attire as they arrived at the Capitol the morning of the attack, the complaint said. Sandra Parker joined other members of the anti-government Oath Keepers group in “a stack or line formation” used by military infantrymen, which then marched up the Capitol steps before entering, according to the complaint.

She is seen wearing a tactical helmet and goggles, sunglasses, a camouflage jacket and a black backpack in a photo in the Capitol rotunda with other Oath Keepers, the complaint said.

On Jan. 9, Jessica Watkins told Bennie Parker by text she thought the FBI was only interested in people “who destroyed things,” according to the complaint.

“I’m sure they’re not on us see some pics but no militia,” Bennie Parker responded.

In a federal indictment filed Jan. 27, Watkins and a member of her militia, ex-Marine Donovan Ray Crowl, were charged along with a Virginia man with helping to plan and coordinate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.