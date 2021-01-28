Ohio curfew shortened; pandemic jobless claims spike again

Beginning Thursday the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, will change to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., under the order signed by DeWine Wednesday evening.

The move was welcome news to restaurants and bars, whose owners have complained that the 10 p.m. cut-off was arbitrary and they could easily enforce social distancing later in the evening. DeWine has called the curfew a compromise that allowed businesses to stay open rather than completely shutting them down.