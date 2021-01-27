Ohio curfew to shorten thanks to falling hospitalizations

More than 680,000 Ohioans had received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday, or about 6% of the state population, the Health Department said.

Also Wednesday, a Republican state senator said that rescinding public health orders made by Ohio governors during an emergency is a matter of checks and balances. The measure proposed this week is one in a series of efforts aimed at DeWine by members of his own party dissatisfied with the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and what they consider overreach by the governor.

“It’s more than appropriate for the legislature to exercise checks and balances in an effort to restore the natural separation of powers over an executive branch, when the relatively unfettered power of the executive branch during a time of emergency has lasted as long as it has,” said Sen. Rob McColley, of Napoleon in northwestern Ohio.

DeWine vetoed a similar bill last year and the Senate decided not to override it. DeWine's office said the new proposal is still to be reviewed.

