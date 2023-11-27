Ohio defeats Brown 82-77 for fifth place at Nassau Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Shereef Mitchell scored 24 points, Jaylin Hunter added 21, and Ohio beat Brown 82-77 in the fifth-place game at the Nassau Championship on Sunday.
Elmore James added 18 points for the Bobcats (4-2).
The Bears (2-6) were led in scoring by Kino Lilly Jr., who finished with 21 points. Nana Owusu-Anane added 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Brown.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
