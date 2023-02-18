Ohio defeats Central Michigan 76-59

Clayton shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and six steals. Miles Brown was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Reggie Bass led the way for the Chippewas (10-17, 5-9) with 22 points. Brian Taylor added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding finished with 12 points.