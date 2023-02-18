BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Ohio defeats Central Michigan 76-59

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Led by AJ Clayton's 18 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Central Michigan Chippewas 76-59

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — AJ Clayton's 18 points helped Ohio defeat Central Michigan 76-59 on Saturday.

Clayton shot 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 14 points while going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had six assists and six steals. Miles Brown was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Reggie Bass led the way for the Chippewas (10-17, 5-9) with 22 points. Brian Taylor added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Ohio hosts Northern Illinois while Central Michigan visits Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

