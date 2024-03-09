BreakingNews
Dayton rallies from 17-point deficit to beat VCU in overtime

Ohio defeats Miami (Ohio) 72-59

Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night
news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Shereef Mitchell and Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points apiece to help Ohio defeat Miami (OH) 72-59 on Friday night.

Mitchell added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-12, 13-5 Mid-American Conference). Hadaway shot 7 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had six rebounds. AJ Clayton shot 2 for 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Bobcats picked up their sixth straight victory.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (15-16, 9-9) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Eian Elmer added 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Miami (OH). Bryce Bultman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
3 vie to compete against Congressman Davidson in 8th District race
2
Springfield woman writes children’s book about ALS battle
3
Pike County murder trial: Patriarch of the Wagner family won’t see...
4
St. Patrick’s Day celebration: Middletown to host inaugural parade
5
Community recovering after 130 mph tornado, but disaster not expected...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top