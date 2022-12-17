Ohio defeats Stetson 85-66

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored 20 points as Ohio beat Stetson 85-66 on Saturday.
Wilson had five rebounds for the Bobcats (6-5). AJ Brown scored 13 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 5 from distance). Devon Baker recorded 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.
The Hatters (5-5) were led by Jalen Blackmon, who recorded 21 points. Josh Smith added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Stetson. In addition, Cyncier Harrison had nine points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
National show filmed in Springfield ‘a wonderful opportunity’ for...
2
Springfield police captain appointed city’s first woman chief
3
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds trial, Day 5: Former Lakota...
4
Infant with measles confirmed as first case in Clark County in 20 years
5
Snow on roads may not get cleared quickly due to staffing shortages...