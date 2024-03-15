Ohio defeats Western Michigan in Mid-American Conference quarterfinals, 82-55

Mitchell had six steals for the Bobcats (20-12). Miles Brown shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 13 points. Jaylin Hunter had 13 points and went 5 of 14 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range). The Bobcats extended their winning streak to six games.

B. Artis White led the way for the Broncos (12-20) with 12 points. Owen Lobsinger added 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Western Michigan. Jefferson Monegro finished with eight points.

Ohio took the lead with 18:28 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-22 at halftime, with Mitchell racking up 11 points. Ohio pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Western Michigan by 14 points in the final half, as Aidan Hadaway led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.