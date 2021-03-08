Ohio drops vaccination age to 50 as new cases decrease

The U.S. and Ohio flags will be flown at half-mast on Tuesday to mark the one-year anniversary of the first Ohio COVID-19 case, DeWine said earlier on Monday. More than 17,500 people have died from COVID-19 in Ohio in the past year.

The state’s expanded vaccination eligibility will make another 1.2 million people eligible to be vaccinated. It also will include people with Type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease.

Some 2 million Ohioans have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or some 17% of the population as of Monday, according to the state Health Department.

DeWine said last week that he will lift the state's mask mandate and other public health orders once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks.