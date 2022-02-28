Ohio election officials: 'Grave concerns' for May 3 primary

On Saturday, Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered county boards to begin adding the names of legislative and party central committee candidates to ballots — despite maps of Ohio House and Senate districts that underlie those elections continuing to be opposed in court.

Huffman and Republican Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp required LaRose to proceed with the ballots in a letter sent Friday, a day after the third set of legislative maps was approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

He, like the election officials, raised concerns about the risks of rushing the meticulous series of steps that leads up to each election. LaRose also has asked for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Defense seeking more time to prepare and deliver military ballots.

Democratic Secretary of State candidate Chelsea Clark accused LaRose of caving to the wishes of Republican leaders over the best interests of Ohio voters.

“As a result, the person charged with ensuring trust in our state’s election processes is once again putting his future ambition ahead of his solemn duties,” she said in a statement.