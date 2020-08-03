Ohio elections chief seeks openness for dark money groups

Federal prosecutors say the energy company money was funneled through Generation Now, a group created to promote “social welfare” under a provision of federal tax law that shields its funding source or spending. The government says part of the scheme involved bribing or otherwise discouraging signature gatherers from doing their job.

Householder hasn’t entered a plea to a criminal charge and his attorney has declined comment. An arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

LaRose is backing a bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Gayle Manning, a Republican from North Ridgeville in suburban Cleveland, and Rep. Jessica Miranda, a Democrat from Forest Park in suburban Cincinnati.

The bill is similar to a campaign finance measure that died in the House last year after passing the Senate. The lawmakers introduced the new bill in the wake of the bribery probe.

LaRose said he's generally not a fan of felony charges for non-violent crimes but they might be justified in this case, along with a “really stiff" financial penalty.