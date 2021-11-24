Ohio faces Concordia (MI)

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jason Carter has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas has complemented Carter and is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JASON: Through five games, Ohio's Jason Carter has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 4-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bobcats put up 75.9 points per contest across those seven contests.