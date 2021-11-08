Ohio gets 2021-22 season underway against Belmont

Belmont (0-0) vs. Ohio (0-0)
Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ohio opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Belmont Bruins. Belmont went 26-4 last year, while Ohio ended up 17-8.
DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Belmont went 5-1 against programs outside its conference, while Ohio went 4-3 in such games.
