X
Dark Mode Toggle

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

news
38 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Mason (3) 21-1 115 2
2. West Clermont (7) 22-0 110 1
3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71 3
4. Olmsted Falls 19-3 66 5
5. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 65 4
6. Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-2 60 8
7. Pickerington Cent. 18-4 57 9
8. Marysville (1) 20-2 44 7
9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 38 6
10. Tol. Start 19-2 37 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (5) 19-3 101 T1
2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 22-0 91 3
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 20-2 89 T1
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 79 4
5. Canfield (2) 20-1 74 5
6. Copley 21-1 61 7
7. Alliance Marlington 20-2 57 6
(tie) Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 57 8
9. Salem 20-2 25 NR
10. Chillicothe Unioto 22-0 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13.

DIVISION III

1. Worthington Christian (9) 21-1 125 1
2. Seaman N. Adams (1) 22-0 101 2
3. Belmont Union Local 21-1 81 3
4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 14-6 66 4
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-3 65 5
6. Cols. Africentric 16-4 57 6
7. Smithville 20-2 45 7
8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 43 8
9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27 9
10. Tipp City Bethel (1) 19-4 17 T10
(tie) Rockford Parkway 20-2 17 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. New Madison Tri-Village (12) 22-0 129 1
2. Ft. Loramie 21-2 110 2
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 22-0 93 3
4. Richmond Hts. 19-3 58 4
5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 52 5
6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 20-2 42 7
7. Convoy Crestview 17-4 37 9
8. Hannibal River 20-2 35 6
9. Tol. Christian 17-4 31 8
10. Crown City S. Gallia 19-3 29 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12.

In Other News
1
Madison Twp. trustee pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges, felonies...
2
Pilot Chemical adds microbiology lab for ‘competitive edge’
3
Butler County Olympian Zach Apple retiring from competitive swimming
4
Super Bowl means a super surge in bets at local sportsbooks
5
People pack Spooky Nook Sports for first large tournament in facility
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top