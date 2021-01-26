X

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news | 1 hour ago

The Top Ten teams in the girls' Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 16-0 177
2, Mason 12-0 131
3, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 125
4, Newark (2) 16-1 114
5, Huber Hts. Wayne 12-1 89
6, Bellbrook (1) 14-2 88
7, Centerville 13-2 59
(tie) Sylvania Northview 11-1 59
9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12-0 54
10, Reynoldsburg 8-3 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (9) 12-1 169
2, Napoleon (3) 10-1 151
3, Granville (3) 16-1 129
4, McArthur Vinton County 15-1 108
5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 101
6, Lima Bath 16-2 72
7, Alliance Marlington 13-2 60
8, Poland Seminary 14-1 56
9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 48
10, Circleville 11-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.

DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (18) 15-0 188
2, Cardington-Lincoln (1) 13-0 150
3, W. Liberty-Salem 15-0 129
4, Willard 13-1 106
5, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 95
6, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 72
7, Sardinia Eastern 17-2 66
8, Cin. Purcell Marian 10-1 45
9, Albany Alexander 14-2 44
10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.

DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (9) 16-1 163
2, Minster (8) 11-1 160
3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 140
4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 116
5, Peebles 11-1 98
6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13-1 93
7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-1 68
8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 49
9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-2 47
10, Newark Cath. 8-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.

