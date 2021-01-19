Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll \

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girl's basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (6)
|13-0
|183
|2, Newark (13)
|14-0
|182
|3, Tol. Notre Dame
|5-1
|114
|4, Mason
|9-0
|113
|5, Bellbrook (1)
|12-1
|88
|6, Reynoldsburg
|7-2
|77
|7, Huber Hts. Wayne
|9-1
|58
|8, Sylvania Northview
|7-1
|55
|9, Centerville
|10-2
|54
|10, Pataskala Watkins Memorial
|10-0
|40
Others receiving 12 or more points: Olmsted Falls 27.Dublin Coffman 19.Springboro 15. Trenton Edgewood 13. Can. Glenoak 12.
|1, Thornville Sheridan (5)
|10-0
|170
|2, Napoleon (8)
|9-1
|160
|3, Alliance Marlington (2)
|11-1
|99
|4, Granville (1)
|14-1
|93
|5, McArthur Vinton County
|13-1
|82
|6, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2)
|10-0
|80
|7, Lima Bath
|13-2
|79
|8, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1)
|8-3
|68
|9, Circleville (1)
|9-2
|57
|10, Poland Seminary
|11-1
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: Norton 26. Canal Fulton NW 26. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 25. Perry 19. Bryan 17. Dresden Tri-Valley 15. Bellevue 15. Day. Carroll 13.
|1, Berlin Hiland (20)
|14-0
|200
|2, Cardington-Lincoln
|12-0
|143
|3, W. Liberty-Salem
|12-0
|113
|4, Willard
|12-1
|94
|5, Beverly Ft. Frye
|9-0
|84
|6, Sardinia Eastern
|14-1
|60
|(tie) Ottawa-Glandorf
|11-2
|60
|8, Findlay Liberty-Benton
|11-2
|56
|9, Albany Alexander
|10-2
|53
|10, Cin. Purcell Marian
|8-0
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Cath. 36. Cols. Africentric 30. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 26. Worthington Christian 21. Proctorville Fairland 19. Wheelersburg 16.
|1, Ft. Loramie (16)
|15-0
|191
|2, Minster (1)
|12-1
|171
|3, Sugar Grove Berne Union
|13-1
|151
|4, Portsmouth Notre Dame
|11-1
|111
|5, Peebles
|9-1
|94
|6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)
|11-1
|76
|7, New Washington Buckeye Cent.
|12-1
|73
|8, Newark Cath. (1)
|7-2
|51
|9, Cin. Country Day
|10-0
|39
|10, New Knoxville
|10-2
|38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 28. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 19. Glouster Trimble 15.