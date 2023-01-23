dayton-daily-news logo
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

29 minutes ago

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I
1. Mason (10) 16-1 172 1
2. West Clermont (5) 18-0 162 3
3. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (1) 16-1 153 2
4. Olmsted Falls 14-3 95 5
5. Marysville (1) 16-1 92 7
6. Cin. Princeton 14-2 86 4
7. Pickerington Cent. (1) 13-4 60 8
8. Dublin Coffman 13-4 55 6
9. Bellbrook (2) 14-2 44 NR
10. Oxford Talawanda 15-0 33 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Start 31. Powell Olentangy Liberty 27. Rocky River Magnificat 18. Fremont Ross 16. Solon 13.

DIVISION II

1. Kettering Alter (7) 15-2 161 1
2. Tol. Cent. Cath. (6) 15-1 154 2
3. Proctorville Fairland (3) 17-0 144 3
4. Alliance Marlington 14-1 121 4
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 15-2 106 5
6. Copley 16-1 66 7
7. Chillicothe Unioto 17-0 65 6
8. Canfield 15-1 61 9
9. Hamilton Badin (1) 15-2 42 T10
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 37 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Waynesville 34. Thornville Sheridan 22. Gates Mills Gilmour 18.

DIVISION III
1. Worthington Christian (15) 16-1 184 1
2. Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 11-5 126 2
(tie) Seaman N. Adams 18-0 126 4
4. Smithville (1) 15-1 101 5
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-3 97 3
6. Belmont Union Local (1) 18-0 87 8
7. Cols. Africentric 13-3 81 6
8. Wheelersburg 15-2 60 7
9. Apple Creek Waynedale 14-2 44 10
10. Cin. Country Day 10-2 29 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milford Center Fairbanks 24. Portsmouth W. 20. Doylestown Chippewa 18. Sardinia Eastern 16. Rockford Parkway 15. Liberty Center 13.

DIVISION IV
1. New Madison Tri-Village (20) 19-0 200 1
2. Ft. Loramie 16-1 173 2
3. Tol. Christian 13-2 120 4
4. Sugar Grove Berne Union 18-0 118 3
5. Richmond Hts. 14-2 85 6
6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 80 5
7. Maria Stein Marion Local 15-2 72 8
8. Hannibal River 16-1 58 7
9. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-2 51 9
10. Crown City S. Gallia 16-2 33 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Convoy Crestview 23. New Middletown Spring. 21. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 13. Leipsic 12. Russia 12.

