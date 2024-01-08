Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

BreakingNews
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girls high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (7)10-197
2. Marysville9-174
3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2)11-073
4. Cin. Princeton (1)9-156
5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame11-252
6. Strongsville12-045
7. Rocky River Magnificat8-340
8. Akr. Hoban10-139
9. Uniontown Lake9-118
10. Lyndhurst Brush11-015

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9)13-198
2. Akr. SVSM10-080
3. Proctorville Fairland (1)9-075
4. Thornville Sheridan9-063
5. Circleville11-040
6. Copley11-232
(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour6-232
8. Marietta10-227
9. Chillicothe Unioto11-124
10. Granville9-018
(tie) Beloit W. Branch11-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (4)12-084
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)11-182
3. Kettering Alter (2)12-181
4. Castalia Margaretta9-150
5. Portsmouth9-144
6. Apple Creek Waynedale8-142
7. Cin. Country Day9-232
8. Cols. Africentric8-229
9. Warrensville Hts.10-124
10. Waynesville12-023

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (4)12-191
2. Berlin Hiland (3)10-088
3. Convoy Crestview9-168
4. Loudonville (1)12-058
5. Newark Cath.10-053
6. Maria Stein Marion Local9-239
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)11-132
8. Waterford10-131
9. Lakeside Danbury10-020
10. Richmond Hts.8-015

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.

_____

