Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

3 minutes ago
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (10)18-3153
2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)19-1143
3. Mason (2)18-2139
4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne17-2100
5. Marysville18-393
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame17-383
7. Cin. Princeton (1)17-378
8. Uniontown Lake17-262
9. Akr. Hoban15-239
10. Rocky River Magnificat14-520

Others receiving 12 or more points: Strongsville 17. Springboro 17. Olmsted Falls 14. Stow-Munroe Falls 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (16)21-1175
2. Thornville Sheridan (2)20-0117
3. Proctorville Fairland18-1115
4. Circleville18-0109
5. Copley19-2100
6. Akr. SVSM13-580
7. Bryan17-164
8. Chillicothe Unioto18-248
9. Mansfield Sr.17-240
10. Beloit W. Branch17-235

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 34. Gates Mills Gilmour 15. Bellevue 12. Shaker Hts. Laurel 12.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (11)21-0160
2. Kettering Alter (3)18-2149
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)17-2123
4. Waynesville (1)21-0101
5. Portsmouth17-282
6. Castalia Margaretta17-278
7. Cols. Africentric (2)18-268
8. Mechanicsburg18-146
9. Liberty Center16-232
10. Cin. Country Day15-431

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 27. Warrensville Hts. 21. LaGrange Keystone 20. Columbiana Crestview 17.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (13)18-2174
2. Berlin Hiland (1)17-2136
3. Newark Cath. (2)17-0135
4. Convoy Crestview17-2114
5. Loudonville16-197
6. Gibsonburg18-183
7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)16-354
8. Waterford15-347
9. Defiance Ayersville16-145
10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)17-230

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 29. Richmond Hts. 13.

_____

