Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7) 21-1 104 2. Pickerington Cent. (1) 19-3 92 3. Mason (1) 20-2 86 4. Marysville (1) 19-3 71 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20-2 68 6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 20-3 39 7. Uniontown Lake 19-2 38 8. Cin. Princeton 19-3 35 9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 30 10. Rocky River Magnificat 16-6 18

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (7) 21-1 103 2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 21-1 95 3. Thornville Sheridan (3) 22-0 83 4. Circleville 22-0 70 5. Copley 19-3 48 6. Akr. SVSM 17-5 45 7. Bryan 21-1 39 8. Beloit W. Branch 20-2 38 9. Gates Mills Gilmour 17-5 18 (tie) Granville 21-1 18

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 22-0 95 2. Kettering Alter (1) 19-2 87 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 20-2 81 4. Waynesville 22-0 67 5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 56 6. Cols. Africentric (2) 20-2 47 7. Portsmouth 17-5 41 8. Liberty Center 20-2 35 9. Mechanicsburg 20-2 16 10. Beverly Ft. Frye 16-6 12

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (9) 20-2 107 2. Berlin Hiland 20-2 86 3. Newark Cath. (1) 20-0 85 4. Convoy Crestview 20-2 79 5. Gibsonburg 20-2 52 6. Waterford 18-3 42 7. Loudonville 20-2 39 8. Defiance Ayersville 21-1 31 9. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 18-4 20 10. Hannibal River 18-3 17

