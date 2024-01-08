Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio girls high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Pickerington Cent. (7)
|10-1
|97
|2. Marysville
|9-1
|74
|3. Lewis Center Olentangy (2)
|11-0
|73
|4. Cin. Princeton (1)
|9-1
|56
|5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|11-2
|52
|6. Strongsville
|12-0
|45
|7. Rocky River Magnificat
|8-3
|40
|8. Akr. Hoban
|10-1
|39
|9. Uniontown Lake
|9-1
|18
|10. Lyndhurst Brush
|11-0
|15
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (9)
|13-1
|98
|2. Akr. SVSM
|10-0
|80
|3. Proctorville Fairland (1)
|9-0
|75
|4. Thornville Sheridan
|9-0
|63
|5. Circleville
|11-0
|40
|6. Copley
|11-2
|32
|(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour
|6-2
|32
|8. Marietta
|10-2
|27
|9. Chillicothe Unioto
|11-1
|24
|10. Granville
|9-0
|18
|(tie) Beloit W. Branch
|11-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.
DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (4)
|12-0
|84
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
|11-1
|82
|3. Kettering Alter (2)
|12-1
|81
|4. Castalia Margaretta
|9-1
|50
|5. Portsmouth
|9-1
|44
|6. Apple Creek Waynedale
|8-1
|42
|7. Cin. Country Day
|9-2
|32
|8. Cols. Africentric
|8-2
|29
|9. Warrensville Hts.
|10-1
|24
|10. Waynesville
|12-0
|23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.
DIVISION IV
|1. Ft. Loramie (4)
|12-1
|91
|2. Berlin Hiland (3)
|10-0
|88
|3. Convoy Crestview
|9-1
|68
|4. Loudonville (1)
|12-0
|58
|5. Newark Cath.
|10-0
|53
|6. Maria Stein Marion Local
|9-2
|39
|7. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|11-1
|32
|8. Waterford
|10-1
|31
|9. Lakeside Danbury
|10-0
|20
|10. Richmond Hts.
|8-0
|15
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.
_____
