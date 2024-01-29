BreakingNews
Dayton drops five spots in AP poll after loss at Richmond

Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

news
25 minutes ago
X

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Cent. (4)17-3104
2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5)17-199
3. Mason (1)15-282
4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne15-271
5. Uniontown Lake14-158
6. Cin. Princeton15-256
7. Marysville15-353
8. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame17-347
9. Akr. Hoban13-224
10. Strongsville16-212

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (12)16-1120
2. Thornville Sheridan17-097
3. Proctorville Fairland16-183
4. Akr. SVSM12-375
5. Circleville15-055
6. Copley16-252
7. Bryan15-148
8. Mansfield Sr.16-238
9. Chillicothe Unioto16-219
10. Beloit W. Branch14-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 12.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (7)17-0108
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)16-295
3. Kettering Alter (1)14-292
4. Waynesville (1)18-074
5. Castalia Margaretta14-257
6. Portsmouth15-256
7. Cols. Africentric (1)16-241
8. Liberty Center14-127
9. Mechanicsburg16-119
10. Cin. Country Day12-317

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 14. Columbiana Crestview 13. LaGrange Keystone 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (9)14-2114
2. Berlin Hiland14-293
3. Newark Cath. (1)15-089
4. Convoy Crestview14-271
5. Loudonville15-163
6. New Madison Tri-Village (1)15-246
7. Waterford14-241
8. Gibsonburg15-138
9. Defiance Ayersville13-135
10. Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1)14-219

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 12.

_____

In Other News
1
Chris Cook appointed Clark County health commissioner
2
Two Clark County roads to have reduced speed limits due to safety...
3
Springfield police officer hit from behind during traffic stop
4
Remembering Doug Gibson: Commanding drummer and patient who never said...
5
Column: Hamilton celebrates Tom Vanderhorst for doing ‘30 years of work...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top