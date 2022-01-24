Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

1. Granville (12) 14-0 161 2. Kettering Alter (3) 13-0 129 3. Dresden Tri-Valley 14-1 115 4. Shelby (1) 14-0 114 5. Cols. Hartley (1) 9-3 87 6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 13-0 82 7. Thornville Sheridan 13-2 64 8. Napoleon 12-2 47 9. Alliance Marlington 12-2 38 10. Lancaster Fairfield Union 14-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION III

1. Wheelersburg (11) 13-0 151 2. Cardington-Lincoln (2) 13-0 131 3. Apple Creek Waynedale 12-0 101 (tie) Arcanum (1) 14-1 101 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (3) 12-1 81 6. Worthington Christian 12-1 80 7. Sardinia Eastern 13-2 54 8. Cols. Africentric 9-2 49 9. Ottawa-Glandorf 9-4 25 10. Leesburg Fairfield 12-1 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 19. Findlay Liberty-Benton 16. Delphos Jefferson 14. Richwood N. Union 13. New Lexington 13. Wauseon 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (14) 15-0 167 2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 11-2 119 3. Glouster Trimble 13-0 117 4. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13-1 108 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 9-0 88 6. Waterford 11-2 75 7. New Knoxville 13-1 73 8. Tree of Life 14-0 61 9. New Riegel 9-1 28 10. Russia 13-4 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bainbridge Paint Valley 20. Convoy Crestview 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 15.