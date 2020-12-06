Ohio goes on 40-0 scoring run to set NCAA record

Lunden McDay closed the first half with a 3-pointer as Ohio scored the final five points for a 51-25 lead. Ohio then opened the second half by scoring the first 35 points — with 3-pointers from four different players.

Cleveland State missed 17 straight shots during the run. The Vikings ended their scoring drought on a free throw with 8:03 left, and didn't make its first field goal of the second half until the 5:10 mark.