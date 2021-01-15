Ohio gov. activates more National Guard as Columbus shutters

The mayor, along with Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan and other city leaders, urged residents to stay home and avoid the downtown area until after Inauguration Day.

“I am asking members of our community, if you do not have business downtown, please avoid the area,” Quinlan said. “There will be no tolerance for illegal activity. We are prepared for the activities that this city faces in the coming days.”

DeWine announced Thursday the closure of the Ohio Statehouse, where protests are suspected to be held, and all other state buildings for a week.

The governor and other state and local officials have still not disclosed any details about the anticipated size of the protests or how they have determined there will be any.

Many online platforms the groups used to share information have been banned in recent days, and it’s unclear what might happen in the coming days.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Ohio State Troopers patrol the building as statehouse maintenance employees board up the windows in preparation for planned weekend protests in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The Statehouse and all state buildings in downtown Columbus will be closed Sunday through Wednesday. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns

Stagehands from the Ohio Theatre board up the building's windows in preparation for planned weekend protests in Columbus on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Adam Cairns Credit: Adam Cairns

Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers look out from the Ohio Statehouse roof Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Doral Chenoweth Credit: Doral Chenoweth

A new security fence forming a four-sided box has been placed on the west side of the Ohio Statehouse in anticipation of a Pro-Trump protest this weekend on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Doral Chenoweth Credit: Doral Chenoweth