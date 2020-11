Ohio gov: GOP bill to limit health orders can't become law

While the numbers continued to rise in nearly every corner of the state, Ohio lawmakers convened for a lame duck session Thursday to address a number of outstanding bills.

One of those is a Senate bill that would ban the state Department of Health from issuing mandatory quarantine orders enforced against people who are not sick or exposed to disease — such as the order announced by the governor Tuesday setting a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This would be devastating, DeWine said of the long-term implications if the legislation passes.

“In national security measures like this, this bill would make Ohio slow to respond to the crisis," DeWine said. “It would put Ohioans at risk, it would make it hard for this governor or any future governor to do what is necessary for the citizens of this state.”

He added, “This bill is a disaster. This is not a bill that can become law.”

If the bill passes through both chambers and reaches DeWine's desk, he will veto it out of “moral obligation," he said.

The legislation is the latest instance of a nearly eight-month struggle for DeWine to balance public safety while maintaining a healthy economy.

On Thursday, the initial unemployment compensation filings reported were 14% higher at 24,964 than the numbers for the week ending Nov. 7, which were 21,868.

A number of Ohio's major cities are currently under a stay-at-home advisory including Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo and Akron. The statewide curfew will go into effect Thursday at 10 p.m. and will remain in effect for 21 days.

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Medical staff work at a COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio. The testing site, a pop-up site staffed by medics from the Ohio National Guard and PrimaryOne Health employees, had lines that stretched for a half-mile from the testing site, with wait times for patients up to two hours or more. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A medic holds a COVID-19 test while talking to a patient on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio. The testing site, a pop-up site staffed by medics from the Ohio National Guard and PrimaryOne Health employees, had lines that stretched for a half-mile from the testing site, with wait times for patients up to two hours or more. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A man grimaces as he gets a COVID-19 test on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio. The testing site, a pop-up site staffed by medics from the Ohio National Guard and PrimaryOne Health employees, had lines that stretched for a half-mile from the testing site, with wait times for patients up to two hours or more. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel

A nurse carries a COVID-19 test back for processing on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at PrimaryOne Health in Columbus, Ohio. The testing site, a pop-up site staffed by medics from the Ohio National Guard and PrimaryOne Health employees, had lines that stretched for a half-mile from the testing site, with wait times for patients up to two hours or more. (Joshua A. Bickel /The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel