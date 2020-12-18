Ohio governor delays more executions amidst drug shortage

Jones was sentenced to die for killing 67-year-old Rhoda Nathan in the Embassy Suites Hotel in Blue Ash in 1994. Lott was sentenced to die for killing 82-year-old John McGrath, who died 10 days after Lott set him on fire in East Cleveland during a 1986 break-in. Dixon was sentenced to die for killing his roommate, 22-year-old Christopher Hammer, at a park in Toledo in 1993.

DeWine also issued reprieves in September, June and April.