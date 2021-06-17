dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio governor: House expulsion vote should be respected

Former Republican Speaker Larry Householder speaks to the media immediately after his expulsion from the Ohio House on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Republican-led House voted 5-21 to remove him. Householder is accused of taking money from a utility in exchange for orchestrating a multi-million dollar scheme to get him elected as speaker. He has pleaded not guilty and publicly proclaimed his innocence. (Andrew Welsh-Huggins
Former Republican Speaker Larry Householder speaks to the media immediately after his expulsion from the Ohio House on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Republican-led House voted 5-21 to remove him. Householder is accused of taking money from a utility in exchange for orchestrating a multi-million dollar scheme to get him elected as speaker. He has pleaded not guilty and publicly proclaimed his innocence. (Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

news | 39 minutes ago
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, , Associated Press
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he respects the decision of the Ohio House to expel former lawmaker Larry Householder following Householder's federal indictment in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House’s decision to expel former representative Larry Householder was a choice to be respected, Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday while repeating his belief that Householder should have resigned.

Householder, a Republican like DeWine, was removed from the House Wednesday by a bipartisan vote in the chamber's first expulsion in 150 years. Householder, a former House speaker, is under federal indictment in an alleged bribery scheme.

The GOP-controlled House approved a resolution that stated Householder was not suited for office because of the indictment. The state Constitution allows expulsion for “disorderly conduct” without defining it.

DeWine said the decision to remove Householder was a matter for a separate branch of government.

“I felt that he should have resigned, but this was a decision that was made by the House and we should respect that decision,” DeWine said.

Householder reiterated his innocence in a House floor speech before the vote and predicted again he would be acquitted of accusations that he orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme meant to approve legislation to prop up two nuclear power plants and then kill a ballot issue trying to overturn the law.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to the nuclear bailout legislation, House Bill 6, which contained a $1 billion ratepayer-funded rescue that would have added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo.

Householder faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Two of Householder's codefendants and an involved nonprofit have pleaded guilty in the case. FirstEnergy, the energy company at the heart of the latest scandal, has acknowledged in court filings making the bulk of the payments in the alleged bribery scheme.

The last time the Ohio House expelled a sitting lawmaker was in 1857 when John P. Slough was removed for punching a fellow legislator.

In 2004, Householder left the House the first time due to term limits while he and several top advisers were under federal investigation for alleged money laundering and irregular campaign practices. The government later closed the case without filing charges.

Householder ultimately returned to the chamber and, after a nasty battle, was again elected speaker in 2019.

Rep. Larry Householder, right, is escorted to his office by a House Sergeant at Arms after being expelled from the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Rep. Larry Householder, right, is escorted to his office by a House Sergeant at Arms after being expelled from the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

Rep. Larry Householder defends himself against a resolution for his expulsion during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Rep. Larry Householder defends himself against a resolution for his expulsion during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

Rep. Larry Householder defends himself against a resolution for his expulsion during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Rep. Larry Householder defends himself against a resolution for his expulsion during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

Rep. Brian Steward introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
Rep. Brian Steward introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session of the Ohio House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

The Ohio House considers a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
The Ohio House considers a resolution to expel Rep. Larry Householder during a session at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Members of the Ohio House expelled Rep. Larry Householder, the federally indicted Republican ex-speaker, Wednesday in a bipartisan vote that invoked their powers to remove a member for the first time in 150 years.(Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Credit: Adam Cairns

Credit: Adam Cairns

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top