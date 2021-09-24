Ohio governor lobbyist resigns; was linked to bribery probe

McCarthy is a former FirstEnergy lobbyist who was president of one of the dark money groups, Partners for Progress, which has been implicated in the alleged bribery scheme. McCarthy has said his actions were legal and DeWine's office has said it has no indication McCarthy is a target of the probe, which continues.

Details in July court filings said Partners for Progress appeared to be independent while actually being controlled by FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy admitted to hand-picking the organization’s three leaders, including McCarthy, and funneling $15 million in FirstEnergy cash through the nonprofit to another dark money group, Generation Now.

Generation Now pleaded guilty to its role in the scheme in February. In addition, FirstEnergy has admitted to using dark money groups to fund the bailout effort, and agreed to pay $230 million and other conditions so prosecutors won't forge ahead with a criminal case against the company.

Last month, two Democratic state lawmakers asked the state watchdog to investigate the involvement of several DeWine officials — including McCarthy — in the bribery scheme.

Two of five men charged in the scheme have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Two more, including ex-Speaker Larry Householder, have pleaded not guilty and are fighting the charges. A fifth man killed himself with charges pending against him.

___

AP reporter Andrew Welsh-Huggins contributed to this report.