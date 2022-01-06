Hamburger icon
Ohio governor meets with Guard staff deploying to hospitals

Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris, right, answers reporters questions in front of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center and his wife Fran following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris, right, answers reporters questions in front of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center and his wife Fran following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Gov. Mike DeWine has met with members of the Ohio National Guard deploying to hospitals as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to hit record highs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine on Thursday met with members of the Ohio National Guard deploying to hospitals as the coronavirus surge continues to put pressure on medical caregivers statewide.

Just hours after the DeWines' event at the Defense Supply Center Columbus, officials announced that hospitals in several counties in central, southern and southeastern Ohio were uniformly postponing elective surgeries requiring an overnight stay through Jan. 21.

The state Health Department says a record 6,536 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, filling more than one of every four beds statewide.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 10,435.57 new cases per day on Dec. 21 to 19,585.86 new cases per day on Jan. 4, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

DeWine has ordered more than 2,000 Guard members into hospitals, some to help provide medical care but others to relieve staff by helping transfer patients, clean, and transport food.

Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris answers reporters questions following a tour by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris answers reporters questions following a tour by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris answers reporters questions following a tour by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, answers reporters questions in front of his wife Fran, left, and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, answers reporters questions in front of his wife Fran, left, and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, answers reporters questions in front of his wife Fran, left, and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers reporters questions following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, answers reporters questions in front of Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, answers reporters questions in front of Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, answers reporters questions in front of Ohio Adjutant General Major General John Harris following a tour of the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, talks with sergeant Madeline Plummer as he tours the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, talks with sergeant Madeline Plummer as he tours the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, left, talks with sergeant Madeline Plummer as he tours the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, and his wife Fran, center, talks with command sergeant major Scott Barga as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, and his wife Fran, center, talks with command sergeant major Scott Barga as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, right, and his wife Fran, center, talks with command sergeant major Scott Barga as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Emily Milosevic as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Emily Milosevic as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Emily Milosevic as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Daniel Yeboah as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Daniel Yeboah as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, center, and his wife Fran, right, talk with specialist Daniel Yeboah as they tour the Defense Supply Center Columbus in Columbus, Ohio, as members of the Ohio Army National Guard prepare to deploy to aid Ohio hospitals during the current surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

