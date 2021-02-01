Ohio governor set to unveil state's 2-year spending plan

The Republican governor planned to introduce his two-year spending proposal Monday, the second of his administration but the first to reflect priorities spurred by the coronavirus as well as revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

Last month DeWine ordered $390 million across-the-board budget cuts for the rest of the fiscal year, citing the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But DeWine also released $260 million for schools and universities, noting the revenue shortfall this year wasn't as bad as last year.