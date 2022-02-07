Ohio governor temporarily renames 3 parks to honor Bengals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine temporarily renamed three state parks on Monday in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles Sunday.
DeWine said he renamed Burr Oak State Park in southeastern Ohio “Burrow Oak State Park” in honor of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who grew up in nearby Athens.
The governor renamed Paint Creek State Park in southwestern Ohio “Evan McPherson Extra Point Creek State Park” in honor of the kicker whose field goals helped propel Cincinnati to the championship.
The governor also renamed Hueston Woods State Park between Cincinnati and Dayton “Ickey Woods State Park” in honor of legendary Bengals running back Ickey Woods.
