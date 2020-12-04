Ohio governor to unveil details of vaccine distribution

Ohio expects close to 100,000 doses by mid-December. The Pfizer doses require two for each person taking the vaccine, meaning the initial distribution will go to around 49,000 Ohioans.

The state’s distribution plan is expected to put a priority on first responders such as health care workers, nursing home residents, people considered at high-risk for the coronavirus because of medical problems, teachers and school staff members, and others, according to a draft distribution plan.