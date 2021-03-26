Ohio governor unsuccessfully sought changes to health bill

The bill would also limit state of emergency orders to a period of 90 days but allow lawmakers to extend them in 60-day increments indefinitely.

In proposals made last weekend by GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman — both Republicans — DeWine signaled he would support the bill if it called for governors' emergency declarations and orders to remain in place as they do now unless the Legislature acts.

As part of that change, the administration proposed requiring a two-thirds majority to rescind an order within the first 90 days of an emergency, and a three-fifths majority after 90 days, the email said.

The governor also wanted three ex officio appointees on a newly created legislative committee that reviews health orders. In addition, DeWine wanted the ability to reissue an order 30 days after the Legislature overturned it.

Those proposals weren't accepted, and DeWine vetoed the bill Monday, saying it was both unconstitutional and a dangerous restriction of the state's ability to fight future health emergencies. GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate overrode that veto Wednesday, the first override of DeWine's tenure as governor.

Compromise on some measures of the bill was not possible, such as a requirement that stops the state from forcing someone to quarantine unless they’ve been medically diagnosed with an illness or have come into contact with someone who has, DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said Friday.

But in other cases, particularly giving more authority to lawmakers, the governor was willing to negotiate, he said.

“He’s not opposed to legislative oversight, but there are provisions in this bill that went too far and would harm the public health of the state of Ohio,” Tierney said.

The legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health, with more than 30 states having similar laws, Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said this week.

“The people must never feel forgotten, especially during times of emergency, when unchecked power can be used to impact lives and livelihoods,” Huffman said.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes has called the override reckless, dangerous and ill-conceived.

Multiple public health departments also criticized the bill, saying it would slow down or block local officials from ordering businesses to close or requiring residents to quarantine or isolate without a medical diagnosis.