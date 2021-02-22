Ohio governor: Up to 30% of fans for spring pro teams

The Mud Hens plan to open at home on April 6 after seeing their entire 2020 season canceled. Other teams have yet to announce specific plans. DeWine said he's had extensive conversations with the Reds and Indians.

For Cleveland, 30% could mean as many as 10,000 fans in the city's downtown ballpark, which holds more than 35,000.

Also Monday, DeWine said that as the number of cases plummet in nursing homes, visitation could be expanded soon. In addition, the governor has written to long-term care facilities reminding them to frequently check their county's positivity rates, which play a role in visitation rules.

Compassionate care visitation should always be offered, meaning in cases where residents' well-being is at risk, the governor said.

More than 1.4 million people in Ohio have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, or about 12% of the population.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 3,489 new cases per day on Feb. 7 to 2,060 new cases per day on Feb. 21, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

___

Associated Press writers John Seewer in Toledo and Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report.