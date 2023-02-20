Ohio High School Basketball Poll (FINAL POLL)

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
|1. Centerville (7)
|19-3
|85
|1
|2. Lakewood St. Edward
|18-2
|63
|2
|3. Stow-Munroe Falls (2)
|20-2
|53
|3
|4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
|19-3
|44
|T6
|5. Powell Olentangy Liberty
|19-3
|39
|4
|(tie) Brecksville-Broadview Hts.
|19-3
|39
|5
|7. Pickerington Cent.
|17-5
|38
|9
|8. Akr. SVSM
|17-5
|36
|6
|9. Garfield Hts.
|19-3
|32
|8
|10. Westerville N.
|20-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Huber Hts. Wayne 12.
DIVISION II
|1. Cols. Bishop Ready (7)
|22-0
|84
|1
|2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2)
|20-2
|80
|2
|3. Cin. Taft
|18-2
|61
|3
|4. Sandusky
|21-1
|56
|4
|5. Rocky River Lutheran W.
|19-3
|44
|5
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|18-4
|36
|6
|7. Zanesville Maysville
|21-1
|32
|8
|8. Youngs. Ursuline
|20-2
|24
|7
|9. Carrollton
|19-3
|15
|10
|10. Cin. Wyoming
|20-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION III
|1. Ottawa-Glandorf (3)
|19-3
|66
|3
|(tie) Minford (2)
|20-1
|66
|2
|3. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2)
|15-5
|54
|1
|4. Malvern
|21-1
|51
|6
|(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|19-3
|51
|5
|6. Casstown Miami E.
|20-2
|48
|4
|7. Cols. Africentric
|17-5
|39
|7
|8. Gahanna Cols. Academy
|20-2
|27
|9
|9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1)
|19-3
|21
|8
|10. Oregon Cardinal Stritch
|19-3
|13
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION IV
|1. Richmond Hts. (8)
|22-0
|87
|1
|2. Leesburg Fairfield
|22-0
|70
|3
|3. Jackson Center
|21-1
|62
|2
|4. Troy Christian
|19-3
|51
|T6
|5. Convoy Crestview
|19-3
|50
|4
|6. Russia
|19-3
|47
|5
|7. Maria Stein Marion Local
|18-4
|40
|8
|8. Lowellville
|20-2
|20
|T6
|9. Kalida
|18-4
|18
|T10
|10. Cincinnati Christian (1)
|21-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
