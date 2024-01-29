Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5)
|16-0
|103
|2. Garfield Hts. (3)
|17-0
|93
|3. Cle. St. Ignatius (3)
|14-3
|90
|4. Cin. Moeller
|14-1
|81
|5. Findlay
|12-1
|63
|6. Tol. Whitmer
|13-1
|57
|7. Cin. Elder
|15-1
|45
|8. Centerville (2)
|11-4
|39
|9. Delaware Hayes
|15-1
|38
|10. Cin. Sycamore
|13-1
|34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 25. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13. Sandusky 12.
DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (8)
|14-2
|120
|2. Cin. Wyoming (2)
|13-0
|103
|3. Lexington (2)
|16-1
|94
|4. Cols. Hartley
|14-1
|91
|5. Kettering Alter (1)
|11-3
|78
|6. Youngs. Ursuline
|10-2
|43
|7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|14-1
|42
|8. Shelby
|11-2
|34
|9. Creston Norwayne
|13-1
|31
|10. Willard
|11-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 18.
DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7)
|13-3
|114
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4)
|14-2
|111
|3. Malvern
|13-0
|88
|4. Ashland Crestview
|15-0
|54
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|12-1
|50
|6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|11-2
|46
|(tie) Camden Preble Shawnee
|12-1
|46
|8. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
|15-1
|39
|9. Minford
|11-2
|28
|10. Haviland Wayne Trace
|12-2
|22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bluffton 19. Williamsburg 18. Archbold 15. Cin. Mariemont 14.
DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (10)
|15-0
|124
|2. Tol. Christian
|14-1
|80
|(tie) Lima Cent. Cath.
|13-2
|80
|4. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|13-0
|66
|5. Warren JFK
|12-2
|64
|(tie) Richmond Hts. (3)
|8-8
|64
|7. Leesburg Fairfield
|16-1
|60
|8. Berlin Hiland
|10-4
|34
|9. S. Webster
|14-2
|26
|10. Troy Christian
|11-1
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John's 19. Tol. Maumee Valley 17. Antwerp 15.
