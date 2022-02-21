The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. total points and position last week at right:
|1. Centerville (12)
|22-0
|120
|2. Gahanna Lincoln
|20-2
|93
|3. Westerville S.
|21-0
|79
|4. Sylvania Northview
|21-1
|76
|5. Pickerington Cent.
|18-2
|70
|6. Cin. Elder
|19-3
|57
|7. Lyndhurst Brush
|18-3
|35
|8. Lima Sr.
|19-2
|32
|9. Kettering Fairmont
|18-3
|23
|10. Green
|20-2
|20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13.
|1. Akr. SVSM (11)
|18-3
|117
|2. Kettering Alter
|20-2
|103
|3. Cin. Woodward
|19-3
|90
|4. Bloom-Carroll
|20-2
|73
|5. Cols. Beechcroft
|16-3
|64
|6. Day. Oakwood (1)
|19-3
|54
|7. Akr. Buchtel
|16-5
|50
|8. Waverly
|18-4
|29
|9. Tol. Cent. Cath.
|17-5
|26
|10. Delaware Buckeye Valley
|18-3
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Heath 13.
|1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (9)
|22-0
|113
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)
|20-2
|95
|3. Versailles (1)
|20-1
|93
|4. Cols. Africentric
|17-5
|67
|(tie) Haviland Wayne Trace
|20-2
|67
|6. Collins Western Reserve
|20-1
|64
|7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|16-3
|40
|8. Swanton
|20-2
|37
|9. Cin. Taft
|11-8
|34
|10. Cols. Ready
|18-3
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Creston Norwayne 13.
|1. Botkins (2)
|20-2
|97
|1. Tiffin Calvert (7)
|22-0
|97
|3. Antwerp (1)
|21-1
|93
|4. Richmond Hts. (1)
|18-4
|66
|5. New Madison Tri-Village
|19-3
|61
|6. Spring. Cath. Cent.
|20-2
|45
|7. Glouster Trimble
|19-1
|44
|8. New Bremen
|17-4
|26
|(tie). Lucasville Valley
|17-4
|26
|10. Castalia Margaretta
|19-3
|17
|(tie) Berlin Hiland
|17-4
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dalton 16.
