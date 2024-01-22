Ohio High School Basketball Poll

40 minutes ago
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses. won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2)14-083
2. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)12-380
3. Findlay (1)12-061
(tie) Garfield Hts. (2)15-061
(tie) Cin. Moeller14-161
6. Cin. Elder12-150
7. Louisville12-145
8. Tol. Whitmer12-142
9. Centerville (2)10-430
10. Beavercreek12-227

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Sycamore 25. Delaware Hayes 21. Newark 16.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (9)13-1107
2. Lexington15-188
3. Kettering Alter (2)11-376
4. Cin. Wyoming10-069
5. Cols. Hartley13-158
6. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA13-137
7. Youngs. Ursuline9-232
8. Willard11-231
9. Creston Norwayne10-024
10. Shelby9-215

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 14. Marietta 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5)13-292
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2)12-279
3. Malvern12-067
4. Camden Preble Shawnee (2)13-149
5. Castalia Margaretta12-148
(tie) Toledo Emmanuel Christian10-248
7. Haviland Wayne Trace12-245
8. Ashland Crestview13-035
9. New Madison Tri-Village (1)13-127
10. Minford10-221

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7)14-097
2. Warren JFK (3)11-196
3. Lima Cent. Cath.12-262
4. Tol. Christian12-150
5. Leesburg Fairfield15-043
6. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.12-041
7. Berlin Hiland8-236
8. Troy Christian10-134
9. Richmond Hts. (1)6-833
10. Pandora-Gilboa12-229

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Maumee Valley 27. Antwerp 21.

