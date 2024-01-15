Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5)11-385
2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)12-083
3. Findlay (2)10-074
4. Garfield Hts. (2)12-071
5. Cin. Moeller12-162
6. Louisville10-160
7. Cin. Elder11-252
8. Tol. Whitmer10-149
9. Centerville (2)9-433
10. Beavercreek10-225

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10)13-0112
2. Lexington14-197
3. Kettering Alter (2)10-386
4. Cin. Wyoming9-081
5. Cols. Hartley10-149
(tie) Cuyahoga Falls CVCA12-049
7. Youngs. Ursuline8-239
8. Creston Norwayne9-024
9. Willard10-216
10. Cols. Bishop Ready7-414
(tie) Shelby9-214

Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10)12-1111
2. Ottawa-Glandorf9-187
3. Camden Preble Shawnee (2)11-075
4. Haviland Wayne Trace9-162
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian10-154
6. Castalia Margaretta8-145
7. Malvern10-039
8. Minford10-137
9. Cadiz Harrison Cent.10-122
10. Ashland Crestview12-021
(tie) New Madison Tri-Village12-121

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (4)13-0109
2. Warren JFK (6)10-1105
3. Lima Cent. Cath. (1)11-194
4. Tol. Maumee Valley9-170
5. Troy Christian8-139
6. Pandora-Gilboa12-036
7. Richmond Hts. (1)5-835
(tie) Berlin Hiland8-235
9. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.10-032
10. Leesburg Fairfield13-024

Others receiving 12 or more points: S. Webster 23. Antwerp 23.

