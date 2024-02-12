Ohio High School Basketball Poll

news
20 minutes ago
X

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Cin. Moeller (6)20-1140
2. Garfield Hts. (4)19-1128
3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange19-1122
4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4)17-3114
5. Delaware Hayes19-178
6. Findlay16-276
7. Tol. Whitmer16-264
8. Centerville (2)13-635
9. Cin. Elder17-333
10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.17-129

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11)18-2152
2. Lexington19-1119
3. Shelby17-296
4. Cols. Hartley15-378
5. Cin. Wyoming (3)17-377
6. Kettering Alter (2)14-568
7. Youngs. Ursuline14-358
8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA19-151
9. Creston Norwayne17-143
10. Willard15-329

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8)15-4144
2. Malvern (4)18-0127
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)16-3104
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian16-293
5. New Madison Tri-Village (2)19-184
6. Castalia Margaretta16-264
7. Ashland Crestview (1)18-161
8. Camden Preble Shawnee18-332
9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep16-430
10. Archbold18-219

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7)19-1140
2. Tol. Christian (1)17-1120
3. Richmond Hts. (7)11-8117
4. Lima Cent. Cath.15-297
5. Troy Christian (1)18-276
6. Delphos St. John's18-259
7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.18-057
8. Berlin Hiland14-547
9. S. Webster17-235
10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon17-229

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.

_____

In Other News
1
Springfield’s non-English speaking student population increased by 630...
2
The woman behind Springfield’s Mr. Handy: ‘Everybody needs to know that...
3
Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present ‘Barefoot in the Park”
4
Sports gambling addiction is up in Ohio since legalization; nonprofit...
5
Area WWII veteran honored with Distinguished Flying Cross turns 100
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top