Ohio High School Basketball Poll

1. Cin. Moeller (6) 20-1 140 2. Garfield Hts. (4) 19-1 128 3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 19-1 122 4. Cle. St. Ignatius (4) 17-3 114 5. Delaware Hayes 19-1 78 6. Findlay 16-2 76 7. Tol. Whitmer 16-2 64 8. Centerville (2) 13-6 35 9. Cin. Elder 17-3 33 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 17-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 28.

DIVISION II

1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (11) 18-2 152 2. Lexington 19-1 119 3. Shelby 17-2 96 4. Cols. Hartley 15-3 78 5. Cin. Wyoming (3) 17-3 77 6. Kettering Alter (2) 14-5 68 7. Youngs. Ursuline 14-3 58 8. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 19-1 51 9. Creston Norwayne 17-1 43 10. Willard 15-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 27. Zanesville Maysville 14. Dresden Tri-Valley 12.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (8) 15-4 144 2. Malvern (4) 18-0 127 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 16-3 104 4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 16-2 93 5. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 19-1 84 6. Castalia Margaretta 16-2 64 7. Ashland Crestview (1) 18-1 61 8. Camden Preble Shawnee 18-3 32 9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 16-4 30 10. Archbold 18-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Youngs. Mooney 13. Haviland Wayne Trace 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Russia (7) 19-1 140 2. Tol. Christian (1) 17-1 120 3. Richmond Hts. (7) 11-8 117 4. Lima Cent. Cath. 15-2 97 5. Troy Christian (1) 18-2 76 6. Delphos St. John's 18-2 59 7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 18-0 57 8. Berlin Hiland 14-5 47 9. S. Webster 17-2 35 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 17-2 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pandora-Gilboa 26. Antwerp 22. Leesburg Fairfield 19. Warren JFK 12.

_____